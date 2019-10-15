Lacy Harstick has always been interested in skin care.
A lot of that interest stemmed from the skin issues she had while a teenager and the treatments she went through. That interest has led her to her current position as owner of Liv Lux Esthetics located at Suite 2, 400 Lincoln Avenue in York. The entrance to her salon is on the east side of the building. She opened her business about a year ago and is approaching her first business anniversary.
Born in Nebraska, she had lived most of her formative years in California except for her last three high school years which were spent at Stromsburg High School. She returned to California soon after until moving back to Lincoln in 2012. Life as it has a habit of doing, threw her a few curves and she returned to York with her daughter Liviana to live with her parents Becky and Marv Weber.
“I was a bookkeeper for over 20 years and really never had the opportunity to pursue any more school,” said Harstick. “Moving back to York with my parents gave me the opportunity to go back to school at the College of Hair Design in Lincoln and get my esthetics license.” She also has her esthetics salon license which allows her to own and operate her own salon. As you might expect, the “Liv” part of her business name is after her three year-old daughter.
When asked about the services she provides she said the most popular was dermaplaning which is an exfoliation process that sloughs off the outer layer of dead skin cells on the face. “It helps with reduce fine lines and wrinkles,” said Harstick, “along with reducing acne scars and hyper-pigmentation and any discolorations of the skin.”
“In addition it removes the peach fuzz from the face,” she added. “It also makes the skin super smooth.” Other services she provides include facials, full-body waxing, lash lifting and tinting along with LED light therapy which also helps reduce acne by drying out the blemishes and killing bacteria.
Harstick operates by appointment only and can be reached at 402-802-6447. She also has a booking site at livlux.glossygenius.com along with a web site at livluxesthetics.com. She currently carries at retail a line of Glow Skin Beauty products including skin care products and makeup. She is currently putting together some package deals for the holidays and also has a referral program where clients can earn discounts by referring new customers.
“I am so excited to have my business in York where I have roots but haven’t been living until recently for many years,” said Harstick. “It is great to be back and reconnect with some but also meet new people. I hope you will come see me at my little shop to get your monthly wax, relax with a facial, or let me help you with your skincare concerns.”
Perennial employee recognition banquet
Perennial Public Power District recently held its annual Employee Recognition Banquet and following individuals were recognized for their years of service to the District.
Chad Hoebelheinrich was honored for 25 years of service to Perennial. Brian Soukup was recognized for 20 years of service. Brandon Lehman and Lisa Jacobsen were honored for 15 years of service. Steve Wright, David Gerken, Dustin Arduser and Mark Becker were all recognized for 10 years of service. Honored for five years of service with Perennial was Jeremy Coffey.
The following individuals were recognized for their accomplishments in the apprenticeship program; Aaron Norquest – Apprentice I, Wade Obermier – Apprentice III and Luke Gruber - Journeyman.
Luke Gruber was also recognized for his service on Perennial’s Safety Committee.
Perennial Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves York and Fillmore Counties in south central Nebraska. Organized in 1938, Perennial PPD provides service to more than 7000 electric meters and maintains 1958 miles of transmission and distribution power lines.
Perennial PPD also serves several villages including Benedict, Exeter, Grafton, Gresham, Henderson, Lushton, McCool Junction, Milligan, Ohiowa, Strang, Thayer and Waco. To learn more about Perennial Public Power District, visit www.perennialpower.com.
Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officers of the bank at their recent meeting:
Brenda Raile was named Computer Operations Officer at the Tech Center. Raile has been an employee of Cornerstone Bank for over 26 years, with the majority of her time spent in the IT area offering assistance to various bank personnel and also as a contact person for many correspondent bank customers. She and her husband, Ted, reside in York County and they have two grown sons.
Enio Gomez was named Systems Engineer Officer at the Tech Center. Gomez has been with Cornerstone Bank for 13 years with his entire career spent in the IT area. Gomez is a go-to person for end users support for both Cornerstone employees as well as correspondent bank employees. He is also the lead engineer for the Citrix environment. He and his wife, Glenda, have two sons and reside in York.
What the Heck: Got stuff laying around that you’ve been meaning to throw out and just haven’t got around to it? This Saturday, October 19 is your chance during the City of York’s Clean-up Day. The event will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and I believe fees are being waived at the York landfill during this time. So, it’s time to start looking around and see what needs to be gone. The Board of Realtors has been working with the city to make this happen so take advantage.
Also on that day, the local Ace Hardware store at 630 S. Lincoln Avenue will be taking in any old or unused paint that you would like to get rid of for free. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and anyone in need of paint or supplies can browse through what is donated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.