K9 Kennels requests reservations
K9 Kennels is still open for Doggie Daycare and Boarding. Call 402.362.0009 to reserve a time to pick-up/drop-off your puppy. This will help prevent too many people from being in the facility at the same time, and give staff a chance to clean in-between customers. Boarding passes are available as a gift.
CVA closed to the public
Central Valley Ag will be closed to the public effective immediately. Their staff is accessible via phone, email, appointment or at www.cvacoop.com. More details are available at: https://www.cvacoop.com/Home/COVID-19-Update-from-CVA
York Printing Co. & North Office Supply open regular hours
York Printing Co. & North Office Supply are still open full hours 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. – Noon on Saturday for all your printing, office supply and shipping need! If you don’t feel comfortable coming into the store you can call ahead and we can bring your order out to you in your car, or we can deliver for free! FedEx and UPS are still running their regular routes, so we are still taking drop off packages or we can pack and ship packages for you. You can reach us at 402-362-3872 or contact us through our webpage www.yorkprintco.com.
Clayton Museum of Ancient History closed
The Clayton Museum of Ancient History will remain closed until April 6. We will then re-evaluate as needed, based on the instruction of local and state authorities. An updated status will be posted.
York Medical Clinic adjusts hours
York Medical Clinic will be temporarily suspending extended evening clinic hours and will only be open until 6 p.m. for the time being. They will be offering telehealth appointments and many things can be simply managed over the phone. Saturday clinics will be by phone encounter only. A nurse and doctor are available to answer questions and will still be available to provide new prescriptions, refills, and take care of the majority of your medical needs. They will also continue to suspend walk-in services at this time and appreciate appointments only in order to appropriately pre-screen patients.
Applebee’s offers Carside Togo
Applebee’s is doing Carside Togo and invite you to call 402-362-3700 or order online. Modified menu online.
Kerry’s open for pick-up only
Kerry’s will be open for pick up ONLY Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. These will also be the hours Tuesday - Sunday until further notice. Check out their Facebook page for the menu. When calling, if you have a special request, ASK! The boys will let the waitress know if they can do it or not. Kerry’s will also be posting a list of grocery items available at the restaurant.
Svehla Law offices appointment only
Svehla Law Offices is entry by appointment only at this time.
York State Bank lobby areas open by appointment only
All York State Bank branch lobby areas will remain open, but by appointment only. Please use their Drive-Thru (at the Plaza and Motor Bank locations), ATMs, Online Banking or Mobile App to access all banking services otherwise please call 402-362-4411 for assistance and to schedule an appointment. For deposits and cash withdrawals please use the ATM’s and Drive Thru locations. York State also has mobile banking as a remote deposit capability. Loan payments can be dropped off at a drive-thru, in the night drop or call 402-362-4411 and a payment can be made via phone. For new checking accounts, savings accounts or CD accounts and loans, please call 402-362-4411 and speak with a Personal Banker or Lender. Drive Thru and ATM locations include: Plaza Location, 710 S. Lincoln Avenue; Motor Bank location, 729 S. Lincoln Ave.
Goodwill changes store hours
Goodwill continues to accept donations and is making the following changes to store hours: the York location is open Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday. All retail location and donation site updates, changes to the sales calendar and programs, and other information can be found at www.lincolngoodwill.org.
Henderson State Bank makes modifications
Henderson State Bank is asking that transactions be done through drive-up windows or night depositories. They are suspending lobby visits, without an appointment, until further notice. They are accepting appointments to complete paperwork for accounts. They are doing regular sanitization of frequently touched surfaces. Customers can transfer funds and issue bill payments through online banking. Their Smartphone app provides for electronic deposits of checks. Cash can be accessed through one of their ATMs.
Miller Seed will deliver
Due to health concerns, if you need something and are concerned about exposure Miller Seed will be available for call in orders for delivery and/or curbside service. Please call us with any questions, 402-362-5516.
Cornerstone Bank makes modifications
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, effective Thursday, March 19, all Cornerstone Bank lobbies will be closed. All Walmart branches closed Wednesday, March 18 and will remain closed until further notice. Customers are encouraged to use the drive-thru locations and online banking products at this time. Some of these services include: ATM’s to get access to cash, Cornerstone’s 53 ATM locations will be closely monitored and stocked for customer access to cash; Visa Check Card to pay for items rather than using cash; Online Banking to manage accounts, transfer funds and more; Mobile Banking App that can be downloaded on your smartphone; Mobile Deposit from the Mobile App, deposit your checks from home; Night Deposit Boxes will be checked multiple times throughout the day. If you have any questions on how to use these products or would like to make a personal appointment, please call (402) 363-7411.
Blue Valley Thrift Store closed
Blue Valley Thrift Store is closed until March 31. Walmart food will still be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Food pantries and emergency assistance will be by appointment only. Please call 402-362-3516.
Grand Central Foods delivers
Grand Central Foods will be happy to deliver your groceries to your home. Give the friendly staff a call at 402-362-5526 and they will take your order. In addition, Warren recommends the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions call for delivery but if they want to come in, the early morning hours seem to be less congested than others. Grand Central’s hours are 6 a.m. – 12 midnight.
York Tractor Supply changes hours
York Tractor Supply business hours will be Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.
Walmart alters hours
York Walmart has altered their open hours as of today. The store hours will be 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Every Tuesday morning, Walmart will open at 6 a.m. for the elderly to shop early.
Maurices closed temporarily
Maurices will be closed until April 1. The situation will continue to be evaluated as the first approaches.
Union Bank drive-through open
Union Bank officials say that “in an effort to keep customers and employees safe, services at this branch will only be offered in our drive-through for the time being. We’ll do all that we can to take care of all your banking needs. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”
YPS to offer free sack meals
York Public Schools will be offering free sack meals for breakfast and lunch due to the school closure caused by the COVID-19 virus. Meals will be distributed on the east side of York Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until school resumes. Meals will be distributed in a drive-thru manner. Please pull into the east parking lot of the York Middle School and meals will be brought to your vehicle. YPS will provide one sack lunch for the current day and one sack breakfast for the next day per student. On Friday, YPS will distribute meals for Friday lunch, Saturday and Sunday breakfast and lunch and Monday breakfast. This program is for children ages 1 to 18 that live in the York School District. No adult meals will be distributed. In order for us to have enough meals available please complete the form at this link: Meal Distribution – COVID-19. (https://forms.gle/Fi4g8mQ4F3JzBh4p8). You only need to complete this survey once. If you do not have access to this link please contact one of the schools to get on the list.
York County Transportation Services still running
York County Transportation Services is still running. Transit riders should call (402-362-7626) 24 hours in advance to get a ride.
New visitor policies at hospital
New visitor policies are in effect at York General Hospital. Any visitor or support person will be screened at the main entrance of the hospital according to the Centers for Disease Control guidance. Visitors or support persons are limited to one individual per patient. If you have a scheduled appointment in any department, do not bring more than one visitor or support person with you. No visitors under the age of 18. Visitors or support person for our labor and delivery patients are restricted to one designated person. Go immediately to your destination, do not linger in hallways. Wash your hands frequently. These rules are in effect in all departments of the hospital.
Country Club closes food/beverages operations
The York Country Club has closed all food and beverage operations. Weather permitting, the golf course will be open with very limited pro shop functions. They will be limiting access to the course to members only. At this time, it appears early golf events and leagues will be postponed. As there is limited access to the building during this time, they are encouraging members to mail in any member payments to PO Box 148.
NPPD suspends walk-in traffic
Nebraska Public Power District has suspended all walk-in traffic at its service centers around the state, including the service center in York. Go to nppd.com for available payment options and to manage accounts online. NPPD representatives are also available via phone for questions, payment arrangements, billing and account information or if needing to keep electrical service intact, by calling 877-275-6773 Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Once Upon A Dream closed to the public
Once Upon A Dream is temporarily closed to the public. Shopping is available, but by appointment only. Call 402-710-1244 to make an appointment.
Ace Hardware offering services
York Ace Hardware is already set up to do online orders and pick up at the store or at the curb. They will also do any call-in orders and curbside pickup. They will deliver as well.
Sun Theatre closed
The Sun Theatre has been closed “in an attempt to help with the nationwide effort all of us are making to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” the company said Tuesday. “The Sun Theatre will remain closed until the virus has been contained and federal and state officials deem it safe for people to meet in groups again.”
York Senior Center closed
The York Area Senior Center closed at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, and will remain closed until further notice in compliance with the City of York and the Nebraska Department of Health. The center’s fundraiser scheduled for March 19 has also been cancelled. Watch York Area Senior Center on Facebook for further announcements.
Open house cancelled
Coldwell Banker-NHS Realty has postponed the Meet The Experts Open House on March 31.
Visitors not allowed
No visitors are being allowed at the Hearthstone or Willow Brook.
Chances R suspends brunches, buffets
Chances R has temporarily suspended their soup and salad bar. The prime rib buffet and the Sunday brunch for March 21 and 22 have been cancelled. The kitchen is open and deliver is available.
Runza drive-through only
Both Runza restaurants have closed their dining rooms but the drive-through service will continue from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.