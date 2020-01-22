YORK – Each year, the Business Legend Award goes to a Chamber business for its longevity and impact on the community.
This year, the award was given to Ameriprise Financial Services in York which has been operated by the Woodruff family for generations.
Clarke Woodruff graduated from Kearney State College, went into military service, came out of military service in 1956 and landed in Beaver City. His mother was a client of Investors Diversified Services (IDS) and a representative of the company was working with her when he asked Clarke to attend a recruiting meeting. He then was also hired by the company.
Clarke moved to York in 1956 where he worked with IDS. The company later became American Express Financial Advisors and eventually Ameriprise Financial Services.
Clarke and his wife, Jo, raised their family here in York and for several years, Clarke was a top producer in Nebraska and the nation. In the 1970s, he was a district manager. In the 1980s, he was in the inaugural group of the IDS Diamond Ring Club and Hall of Fame. In June, 2019, he celebrated 63 years with the company. Over many years, Clarke was active with the York Country Club, the First United Methodist Church, the Jaycees and the Elks Club.
Bob Woodruff joined the practice in May of 1993.
In October of 2012, Kris Walkup joined as an administrative assistant.
Blake Woodruff joined the practice as a financial advisor in July 2019.
Those who nominated Ameriprise Financial Services said the York office is proudly serving many third and fourth generation clients.
