Sun Theatre closed
The Sun Theatre has been closed “immediately in an attempt to help with the nationwide effort all of us are making to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” the company said Tuesday. “The Sun Theatre will remain closed until the virus has been contained and federal and state officials deem it safe for people to meet in groups again.”
Perennial office closed to public
To limit the potential person-to-person spread of COVID-19, Perennial has temporarily closed the office to customers, vendors and sales associates. The situation will be evaluated on a daily basis. The company says there are many options to do business with Perennial. The SmartHub portal on www.perennialpower.com and the SmartHub app offer energy consumption information and a variety of services, such as bill payment. Customers can also e-mail Perennial at perennial@perennialpower.com, call 800-289-0288, or 402-362-3355 to speak with a customer service representative and receive the same excellent service as at our office. To make it easier to pay bills while practicing social distancing, a payment drop box is located at the office in York as well as the Geneva City Office or customers can use our Secure Pay-By-Phone option by calling 1-877-487-4642. Additionally, customers should be on the lookout for suspicious e-mails, phone calls, persons impersonating Perennial employees, or charitable organizations. Scammers take advantage of opportunities such as this when households are otherwise preoccupied. If someone gets a call from someone claiming to represent Perennial, and they make threats or demand immediate payment, hang up and call Perennial at 402-362-3355. Perennial encourages customers to take advantage of digital payment options. Customers are asked to not hesitate to contact the Perennial office if they have any questions or need assistance.
Senior congregate meals cancelled
York County Aging Services has canceled congregate meals at all York County sites until further notice. Home-delivered meals are still being distributed at this time. Aging Services personnel said they plan to continue meals as long as possible for seniors within the community who are at the most risk. In addition, visits to the Aging Services office will be by appointment only until further notice.
York Senior Center closed
The York Area Senior Center closed at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, and will remain closed until further notice in compliance with the City of York and the Nebraska Department of Health. The center’s fundraiser scheduled for March 19 has also been cancelled. Watch York Area Senior Center on Facebook for further announcements.
Open house cancelled
Coldwell Banker-NHS Realty has postponed the Meet The Experts Open House on March 31.
News-Times front office closed
The York News-Times is open and will remain open, however the front office is closed to pedestrian traffic. They can be reached at 402-362-4478 or by emailing the various employees.
Wellness Center is closed
The York General Wellness Center is closed, which includes all classes and personal training. This status will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.
Visitors discouraged
York General Health Care Services is discouraging visitors at the hospital. No visitors are being allowed at the Hearthstone or Willow Brook.
Medical clinic suspends walk-ins
York Medical Clinic is temporarily suspending the walk-in clinic. They will still offer same day scheduled appointments. However, appointments need to be made ahead of time so they can screen for COVID-19 by phone, in order to control the traffic in the clinic before patients enter the building. If someone has further questions, they can contact the clinic at 362-5555.
Upper Big Blue NRD closes office to public
The offices of the Upper Big Blue NRD are temporarily closed to walk-in traffic. The office is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 30. The board meeting that was scheduled for March 19 has been cancelled. The public can contact staff by email. There is also a drop box outside where forms may be placed.
Chances R suspends brunches, buffets
Chances R has temporarily suspended their soup and salad bar. The prime rib buffet and the Sunday brunch for March 21 and 22 have been cancelled. The kitchen is open and delivery is available.
Runza drive-through only
Both Runza restaurants have closed their dining rooms but the drive-through service will continue from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
York General Hospital Visitor Policies
Effective immediately, the following guidelines apply to York General Hospital:
• Any visitor or support person will be screened at the main entrance of the hospital according to the Centers for Disease Control guidance.
• Visitors or support person are limited to one individual per patient.
• If you have a scheduled appointment in any department, do not bring more than one visitor or support person with you.
• No visitors under the age of 18.
• Visitors or support person for our Labor and Delivery patients are restricted to one designated person.
• Go immediately to your destination, do not linger in hallways.
• Wash your hands frequently
• THESE RULES ARE IN EFFECT IN ALL DEPARTMENTS OF THE HOSPITAL.
