YORK — Following weeks of limited – yet much-needed – services available to those who need them, Blue Valley Community Action of York has launched its “soft opening.”
Health measures applying to BVCA’s June 1 soft opening are: masks required, no public restrooms and social distancing. Lines will be marked before the cash register to guide shoppers in distancing themselves from others. The thrift store and furniture building will have a capacity of ten shoppers.
The BVCA thrift store will reopen, operating 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The furniture building will be open for shoppers 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, thrift and furniture store donations will still not be accepted. “We want to stress we are still not taking donations – we cannot in order to protect ourselves, our volunteers and our customers,” said Elizabeth King, BVCA of York Director. Donations – like furniture – must be taken to the landfill in case the items are carrying the coronavirus. Unfortunately, King said, taking donations to the landfill takes money out of the nonprofit’s pocket. “We appreciate everyone’s generosity and thinking of us, but these are different times with different rules,” King said.
The soft opening has required plenty of extra work, King said. “When we closed the doors we were right in the middle of changeover [transitioning between seasons]. We have volunteers and staff who have worked so hard with our soft opening.”
“They have come in and worked their magic.”
Blue Valley Community Action’s novel coronavirus policies and procedures for food assistance remain the same, including distributing food outside and volunteers taking extra safety measures. Monday, Wednesday and Friday food pantry distributions remain by appointment. Feeding America food is also available at BVCA-York Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, but on a first-come, first-serve basis.
King said opening more services to those who need it has been much-anticipated, but staff and volunteers are still proceeding with caution. “We are excited, but we also know that we need to be mindful and protective of others.”
