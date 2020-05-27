FAIRBURY -- Blue Valley Community Action Partnership (BVCA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the “Blue Valley Community Action Partnership Scholarship”, the “BVCA Partnership Vocational Scholarship” and the BVCA Partnership SCC Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.
These scholarships are awarded to individuals with diverse backgrounds. The selection committee, which is composed of members of the BVCA Partnership Board of Directors, takes into consideration such items as financial need, volunteerism, the applicant’s aspirations and goals for furthering their education. Scholarships can be used for tuition, books, and fees associated with enrollment. All scholarships are in the amount of $1,000.
The recipient of the “Blue Valley Community Action Partnership Scholarship” is Kaylee DonJaun Mendoza of Crete. The recipient of the “BVCA Partnership Vocational Scholarship” is Natalie Scheil of York. The recipient of the “BVCA Partnership SCC Scholarship” is Collin Rowe of Henderson. Congratulations to all scholarship recipients!
BVCA continues to seek donors to help offer scholarships next year. Interested individuals may contact Shari Wurtz-Miller, Chief Executive Officer, at (402) 729-2278 Ext. 162 or by email at changinglives@bvca.net to make a contribution to the BVCA Scholarship Fund.
