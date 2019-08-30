HENDERSON -- The Heartland Community School Class of ’99 will be hosting a Silent Auction and Pancake Feed benefit for Camden Vancura on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Heartland Community School.
A free will offering being taken with all funds benefiting the medical expenses of Camden. Camden is the one-year-old son of Blake and Jennifer Vancura and the grandson of Larry and Janet Vancura and Cathy Lund and the late John Lund. Camden is an amazing little boy who was born with Down Syndrome. Shortly after his first birthday Camden began experiencing infantile spasms, which is a type of seizure that needs to be treated aggressively as it causes brain damage. Blake and Jennifer have been fighting hard for Camden. He’s had an extended stay at Children’s Hospital in Omaha and has recently been seen at the Minnesota Epilepsy Group, where Blake and Jennifer plan to return in early October. Monetary donations can be sent to: Henderson Cornerstone Bank, 916 N Main St., Henderson, NE 68371. Checks should be made payable to: Heartland Class of ‘99 Benefit for Camden Vancura. Follow #camdens_tribe on Instagram for updates on Camden’s journey.