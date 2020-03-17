Benedict
• The Benedict community meal scheduled for Monday March 23 has been postponed to a later date.
Bradshaw
• The Bradshaw United Methodist Church Pancake Feed planned for Saturday, March 28 has been cancelled.
Utica
• Utica St. Patrick’s Church has postponed their March 20 fish fry to a future date.
York
• York College has cancelled their Ides of March event that was scheduled for March 19.
• The annual Youth Involvement Fair will be a virtual event this year. The Chamber and Park and Rec teams are working with exhibitors to have all the activities linked on the Chamber’s website and they plan to have that live on March 19 at 5 p.m. Information about the programs for children and families will be showcased and registrations will be available at yorkchamber.org. Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said, “We are mindful of the recommendations from the health department and look forward to serving the community in this fashion.”
• Nick Wollenburg, York County’s veteran services officer, says York County Government Day will be cancelled for this year. The event for local high school students had been scheduled for Friday.
