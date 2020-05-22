Bradshaw
• Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery Memorial Day Services will not be held this year.
Gresham
• Memorial Day services in Gresham have been cancelled.
Henderson
• In response to concerns of the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 Memorial Day service at Farmers’ Valley Cemetery has been cancelled. Gathering at the cemetery for Memorial Day has been a tradition for many generations. Therefore, it makes one wonder if the community had to cancel the service 102 years ago due to the 1918 flu pandemic. Even though there will be no honor service or potluck this year, everyone is welcome to stop by the cemetery throughout the summer and walk amongst the graves, remembering those who came before us. Just drive two miles west from the town of Henderson and turn south on “Y” Road. After crossing the Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road, which will lead to the cemetery. If traveling from Sutton, head north out of town on the blacktop “X” Road. After following the curve to the east, turn north on “Y” Road, which will take you to Farmers’ Valley Road.
• Memorial Day services at the Friesen Cemetery and Bethesda Mennonite Church Cemetery in Henderson have been cancelled. The Mennonite Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m.
Polk
• Arborville Cemetery near Polk will not be having Memorial Day services this year.
York
• Memorial Day services at Greenwood Cemetery in York originally planned for Monday, May 25 have been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.