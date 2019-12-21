YORK – There was one filing this week for candidacy to run for a seat on the York City Council.
Jerry Wilkinson filed his candidacy to run in the 2020 election cycle.
Four positions will be up for election this year on the city council – those currently held by Ron Mogul, Ron Saathoff, Mat Wagner and Clarence Hoffman.
Mogul has already filed to run for mayor.
Mayor Barry Redfern has also filed for the mayoral race.
The races for York City Council and York Mayor are Primary races – meaning candidate filings must take place in the next few months.
Incumbents who want to run for their current seats must file by Feb. 18 and non-incumbents must file by March 2.
Other local races that require filing by the Primary deadlines are those for county commissioner (for the seats currently held by Kurt Bulgrin and Jack Sikes), Henderson City Council, Henderson Mayor, York School Board, Heartland School Board and the McCool School Board.
The commissioner races are partisan so they will appear on the May ballot regardless of the number of candidates.
The other local Primary races will be on the May ballot if the number of candidates is more than double the number of available seats. If the number of candidates does not exceed that threshold, those races automatically move the General Election in the fall.
So far, other filings for Primary races have included Mike Yoder seeking reelection as Henderson Mayor; Steve Gerken for McCool School Board; and Gary Braun for Heartland School Board.
Races for village boards automatically move to the General Election in the fall – those candidate filings don’t have to take place until next summer. However, filing is open, if a candidate wants to file earlier – including right now -- they certainly can do so.
This week, Todd Bauder filed to run for the Waco Village Board.
Danny Foster earlier filed his candidacy for the Gresham Village Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.