YORK – There have been a lot of candidate filings for seats on the Gresham Village Board during the 2020 election cycle – even though those filings’ deadlines aren’t until summer.
Right now, there are three candidates running – Colton Luettel, Danny Foster and Joy Menke.
While village board candidates (for all the villages) do not have to file until summer, interested persons certainly can do so now if they choose.
Village board races are automatically on the General Election ballot in November.
For the race for Waco Village Board, Todd Bauder has filed to run.
Local races that require candidate filing in the time frame for the Primary Election (with deadlines being Feb. 18 for incumbents and March 1 for non-incumbents) are those for York County Commissioners, York Mayor, York City Council, Henderson Mayor, Henderson City Council, York School Board, McCool School Board and the Heartland School Board.
So far, these are the filings for those races:
• Matt Holthe for York School Board
• Steve Gerken and Michele Schwartz for McCool School Board
• Gary Braun for Heartland School Board
• Mike Yoder for Henderson Mayor
• Ron Mogul and Barry Redfern for York Mayor
• Mat Wagner, Jerry Wilkinson, Steve Postier and Jeffrey McGregor for York City Council
• Kurt Bulgrin for York County Commissioner
Interested persons who want to file candidacies may do so at the York County Clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
