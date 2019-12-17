YORK — To grab a candy cane at York Parks & Rec and Candy Cane Hunt, you had to move fast. Within minutes of the 9 a.m. event, nearly every sweet peppermint treat had been found – and there was more fun to come.
Despite the chilly weather, the annual free holiday event’s attendance was about average, said Michaela Stuhr of York Parks & Rec. “People were commenting about the cold,” Stuhr said, but the frigid temperatures that Saturday may have inspired a new idea – having the Candy Cane Hunt in the City Auditorium. “It’s a random idea we had while we were outside freezing,” Stuhr said.
The event has been going on a little over five years. Since its inception, the annual York Parks & Rec Candy Cane Hunt has been held at East Hill Park, except one year that was indoors because of weather.
Following the Candy Cane Hunt, kids could go to York College’s Mackey Center for cookie decorating, sponsored by York Young Professionals. Sugar cookies were decked out with all the trimmings – at no cost to participants. Kids of all ages got creative – and a bit messy – decorating the perfect cookie. Judging by the mouthfuls of frosting-laden cookies, they were tasty, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.