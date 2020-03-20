Six new CASA advocates were recently sworn in after interviews, background checks and 8 weeks of volunteer training.
Training sessions covered topics such as identifying abuse and neglect, mental illness, substance abuse, and cultural competence. Once training was complete, the six volunteers were sworn in by Judge Linda Caster Senf, taking the CASA oath.
The new advocates are: Marcia Schlegelmilch, Jenn Whitted, Tanita Troester, Hannah Miller, Shelby Pederson, and Michele Kunasek.
“This group of trainees was so engaged and involved,” said York County CASA Executive Director Elizabeth Hain. “The majority of them have worked in child welfare in some capacity, and they brought a lot of personal experience to the table. We currently have 5 children in York County who are unserved by a CASA, and I am hopeful that some of these ladies will be able to fill that need.”
If you would like to become a CASA advocate, go to http://www.casaforyork.org/how-to-volunteer.html where you can learn more details and access the volunteer application.
