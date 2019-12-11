YORK—With over 100 tickets sold, CASA for York County’s Holiday Tour of Homes will help the nonprofit continue to give children a voice.
“The money from this event will go towards training expenses; all volunteers are required to complete 30 hours of initial volunteer training,” said CASA for York County Executive Director Elizabeth Hain.
Five festive households were included with the base ticket, plus an extra stop with the purchase of a VIP ticket.
“There was an excellent mix of modern and classic, both in homes, and in decorating style,” Hain said. “Each location had its own unique ambiance, and you left feeling inspired to go decorate or redecorate your own home.”
The front porch of the Frank and Gail Chapman home welcomed guests with Christmas cheer. The home – a 1920 Dutch Colonial – featured a “Christmas on the farm” feel, with unique vintage features in the décor. The holiday decorations have been collected throughout the years.
Ticketholders received another treat at the home of Dan and Julie Goodwin. The ranch-style home was built in 2016, and has plenty of space for hosting gatherings. The Goodwins’ Christmas accents had a modern feel.
Matt and Lynn Leif’s farm-style home has a relaxing front porch, and an eclectic mix of traditional and farmhouse-style holiday decorations within the home itself. A fairly new build, being constructed in 2017, the home borrows elements from the past, such as old bathroom mirrors and a vintage pantry door.
The tour of homes sent ticketholders out into the rural York countryside to see the homes of Kevin and Jeanette Postier, and Ryan and Jill Koch.
The Postiers’ 2005 ranch-style house was fitted with country and vintage décor. The Postiers reminded visitors of the reason for the season with over 40 nativities throughout the house, and a Christmas tree in every room.
Ryan and Jill Koch’s modern walk-out home was decorated for the holidays with simple-but-effective elements of white and features that made visitors think of a cozy winter day – all while keeping a modern feel.
For those with VIP tickets, Dan and Tanita Troester's car garage was the place to be, with refreshments and fellowship. Attendees could visit the hot chocolate/egg nog bar, where there were plenty of fun extras to add to the classic holiday drinks. A variety of hors d'oeuvres were compliments of local vendors. The garage houses a collection of cars both old and new, and wild game taxidermy features.
Hain said the tour was a success, thanks to the households who offered to participate in the CASA for York’s Holiday Tour of Homes. “We are so grateful to the wonderful homeowners who graciously opened their homes for us.”
