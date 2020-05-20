YORK – The case against a man accused of illegal firearm and drug possession after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County has been bound over to District Court.
Christian S. Lizotte, 28, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., has been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a firearm during a 2A felony drug violation, a Class 2 felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the county court, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he allegedly saw a vehicle travelling in the passing lane and then quickly moving to the driving lane and then quickly turning into the 351 rest area. The trooper said the driver – Lizotte – quickly exited the vehicle and continued to watch the patrol unit.
Upon talking to Lizotte, the trooper said he observed several criminal indicators and asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. He alleges that Lizotte handed him two vaporizer pens containing THC.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle, troopers allegedly found one handgun in the glove box, one rifle in the trunk, one rifle in the top storage bag on the roof, 27 containers of marijuana, seven bags of marijuana, two vape pens, one marijuana joint, three packages of THC-infused pills, several pipes with residue and two tin foil packages containing 37 doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide.
Arraignment proceedings are now pending in York County District Court.
If convicted, Lizotte could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 52 years in prison.
