YORK – With four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the number in the Four Corners District has now reached 51.
The new cases were identified in Seward and Butler Counties. In Seward County, the cases are that of a woman in her 50s who is self-isolating at home and is considered a case of community spread, and that of a woman in her 30s who is self-isolating and her case is under investigation. In Butler County, the cases are that of a woman in her 30s who is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of another COVID-19 case, and that of a woman in her 20s who is self-isolating and is associated with other cases at a workplace outside the district.
Meanwhile, there have been no new cases in York County since earlier this week.
The numbers in the district are: York County, 14; Seward County, 15; Butler County, 13; and Polk County, nine.
Twenty-two cases remain active with the number of recoveries now at 28. There has been one death.
So far, the following number of people have been tested in the health district: York County, 197; Seward County, 221; Butler County, 96; and Polk County, 64.
A mass testing event on Friday could result in more identified cases in the Four Corners District. However, when a mass testing event was held in York a few weeks ago, 89 people were tested and only one person was found to have the virus.
The health department reminded residents this week that the 10-person rule remains for gatherings – there are exceptions for churches and dine-in restaurants where social distancing regulations continue to be enforced.
