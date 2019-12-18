COLUMBUS – Central Community College-Columbus recognized 64 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 5 at a reception held in their honor.
Michelle Bentz, a sociology instructor at CCC-Columbus, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Kathy Fuscher, campus president; Dr. Bev Clark III, dean of academic education; and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.
December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were: Lucas J. Danklesen of Clarks, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Business Administration; Jacob A. Gaspari of Aurora, Diploma, Mechatronics; Timothy E. Crane of Osceola, Diploma, Business Administration; Jaimee S. Klein of Stromsburg, Diploma, Business Administration.
