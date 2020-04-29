COLUMBUS – About 180 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.
They are: Sierra Harrison of Osceola, Alumni Heritage Scholarship, Dvoracek-Woodward Scholarship and Behlen Memorial Scholarship; Trevor Boruch of Osceola, Assessment Advantage Scholarship, Committed to Your Success Scholarship, Transition Advantage Scholarship and Columbus Chamber Agriculture Scholarship; Aspyn Harrison, Assessment Advantage Scholarship and Transition Advantage Scholarship; Calvin Novak of Osceola, Assessment Advantage Scholarship; Logan Russell of Clarks, Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship; Alex Thornton of Hordville, Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship; Stephanie Smith of Shelby, Committed to Your Success Scholarship; Lane Tomasek of Hordville, Columbus Chamber Agriculture Scholarship; Connor Bartling of Osceola, EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship; Calvin Novak of Osceola, EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship; Karina Havlovec of Shelby, EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship; Lane Tomasek of Hordville, Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship.
