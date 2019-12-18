GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College-Grand Island recognized 109 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 10 at a reception held in their honor.
Michelle Lubken, associate dean of students at CCC-Grand Island, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Marcie Kemnitz, campus president, and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.
December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas from the York area were: Justin Loeffler of York, Associate of Applied Science Degree, drafting and design technology; Allison G. Gimpel of Aurora, Associate of Arts Degree; Simone A. Marget of Fairmont, Associate of Arts Degree; Edie L. Erickson of Clarks, Diploma, Early Childhood Education; Amanda R. Morse of Clarks, Diploma, Health Information Management Services; Matthew A. Silversmith of Stromsburg, Diploma, Drafting and Design Technology.
