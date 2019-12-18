HASTINGS – Central Community College-Hastings recognized 139 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 3 at a reception held in their honor.
Cindy Hahn, disability services director at CCC-Hastings, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Jerry Wallace, campus president, and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.
December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas from the York area were: Zebedia Montoya of Hampton, Associate of Applied Science Degree, information technology and systems; Kayla G. Nuss of Sutton, Associate of Applied Science Degree, agricultural sciences; Victoria S. Frogge of Henderson, Diploma, hospitality management and culinary arts; William J. Boehler of Sutton, Diploma, Business Administration.
