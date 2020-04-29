HASTINGS – About 390 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Community College-Hastings.
They are: Jake Wachtel of Hordville, Advanced Manufacturing/Welding Endowed Scholarship and Assessment Advantage Scholarship; Brenden Wruble of Clarks, Assessment Advantage Scholarship and Tuition Scholarship; William Yokel of Friend, Assessment Advantage Scholarship and Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship; Jayce Vrbka of Shelby, Assessment Advantage Scholarship, Tuition Scholarship and Transition Advantage Scholarship; Andrew Wochner of Sutton, Automotive Technology Scholarship and Committed to Your Success Scholarship; Brittany Winters of Sutton, Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship; Keeley Allen of Aurora, Committed to Your Success Scholarship and Tuition Scholarship; Jade Obershaw of Shelby, Committed to Your Success Scholarship; Wyatt Graham of Stromsburg, Committed to Your Success Scholarship; Jaden Nuss of Sutton, Committed to Your Success Scholarship; Amos Mosel of Aurora, Homer and Margaret Pierce Endowed Scholarship and Junker Diesel Scholarship; Joseph Blattner of Aurora, Men’s Health Science Scholarship and Peter Kiewit Foundation Scholarship; Reagan Weisheit of Henderson, Peter Kiewit Foundation Scholarship and Tuition Scholarship; Colton Journey of Aurora, Tuition Scholarship; Mason Kelley of Exeter, Tuition Scholarship; Alexander Matthies of Geneva, Tuition Scholarship; Cole Williams of Geneva, Tuition Scholarship; Landon Meier of York, Tuition Scholarship; Zavien Burr of Aurora, Tuition Academic Aid Scholarship; Shelby Moellenberndt of Aurora, Tuition Academic Aid Scholarship; BriAnna Siebert of Henderson, Tuition Academic Aid Scholarship and Wendell and Francis Starr Scholarship.
