HASTINGS – Seventy-one Central Community College-Hastings students had a hand in building two houses for Habitat for Humanity during the 2019-20 academic year.
The first-year construction students built one house on campus while the second-year students built the other house onsite in Hastings, including pouring the concrete foundation. Other students working on the projects came from the electrical technology; heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; and heavy equipment operator programs.
Supervising the students were Keith Dubas and Dave Quinn, construction technology instructors; Jeff Cox, electrical technology instructor; Dale Long, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration instructor; and Matt McCann, heavy equipment operator instructor.
CCC students from the York area who worked on the houses were: Santiago Garcia of Aurora, construction technology; Nathaniel Cunningham of Geneva, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration.
