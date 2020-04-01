YORK – A public hearing will be held before the York City Council this week, regarding the possibility of using local CDBG funds to assist local businesses during this time of emergency due to the COVID-19 situation.
Community Development Block Grant funds already exist for the city of York in the amount of $218,000. These were granted by the state to the city for allocation to businesses.
Historically, the CDBG funds are used to assist new businesses and business expansions, as an economic development tool. The money is loaned to the businesses and the businesses pay it back in order for it to keep circulating in the local economy.
Now, it is being proposed that the funds be made available – through application and approval – to assist existing businesses during this coronavirus crisis.
It is being proposed that the council consider applications for assistance to business owners requesting working capital to cover three months of payroll and operating expenses during the COVID-19 situation. The maximum grant award would be $20,000 and applications would be compared to the businesses’ financial statements to ensure the requests are appropriate to each business owners’ situation.
There is currently $218,000 available in re-use funds and if this were to move forward, $210,000 would be allocated to businesses with $8,000 to be reserved for costs.
If approved during the council’s regular meeting this week, the application deadline would be Friday, May 1, and the council would then take action on the applications on May 7.
If this is approved, those interested in applying should contact Trey Ertmer, program administrator at 402-475-2560; or Lisa Hurley at the York County Development Corporation at 402-362-3333; or the city offices at 402-363-2600 for more information on how to apply.
The conditional grants would require that each business would have to retain full time equivalent job positions. And business owners would have to provide “clear and objective evidence that permanent jobs will be lost without CDBG assistance.”
