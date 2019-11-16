Most of us like to be winners, not quitters.
But when it comes to tobacco, many people are ready to be called a Quitter – meaning you had success in quitting tobacco! We all want to celebrate with you in being a Quitter and help you stay quit.
Four Corners Health Department, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, and other partners across the state are working together to help you quit and stay quit. We want to connect tobacco users who are ready to quit with the resources that will give them the best shot at success.
“It is never too late to quit. Quitting brings benefits right away to not just tobacco-users, but to their families are well,” said Laura McDougall, Director of the Four Corners Health Department.
The following methods are proven to be effective for tobacco-users who want help to quit:
- Talking about quitting with a doctor
- One-on-One, group, or telephone counseling
- Nicotine replacement therapy—either over-the-counter or prescription
- Prescription, non-nicotine medications
The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is currently offering a free two-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to all qualified callers. Both counseling and medication can work for treating nicotine dependence. But using them together has been shown to better your chance of quitting.
“By calling the Quitline, tobacco-users have a whole team of support on their side,” said Laura McDougall. You can get the tools you need to have success by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. It’s important to talk to your doctor, and to get support from your family and friends.
For help quitting, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline can be reached at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), and for Spanish services at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-355-3569). Translation services also are available in more than 170 languages. For more resources and to learn more about how to get the free NRT visit www.QuitNow.ne.gov.
For info about classes to help you quit tobacco, call Four Corners at 877-337-3573. Or send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov. Be a Quitter!
