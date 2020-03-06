YORK -- Join the York College Celebration Singers as they perform Long Time Traveler on the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center stage Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and can be reserved at www.york.edu/boxoffice or purchased at the door.
Long Time Traveler follows the storyline of a person on a journey to find themselves. “We will begin “at home, simple and safe,” says Director Amy Fraser. “Then we will go on a journey of finding who we are, through the good and the bad of life, and return back home a new person at the end.”
“Life overall has so many chapters to it, plenty of doors that will be opened and closed,” says the assistant director, Tommy Eckhart. “Everywhere we go, the relationships we make, the experiences we have, influence us greatly, but there are still aspects of each of us that stay true at our core. No matter what we may experience in life, we are evolving into a more authentic person.”
Audience members will enjoy a variety of music genres including folk, rock, country and pop. Long Time Traveler will feature songs like “Shenandoah,” “Poor Wayfaring Stranger” and “From Now On.”
The Celebration Singers are directed by Fraser, assistant professor of music. Eckhart, a YC senior, is the assistant director for this production. Em Hyberger assisted with choreography.
This year’s Celebration Singers cast includes Cameron Merrill, Joshua Anderson, Bryce Smith, Justus Coppinger, Austin Hackel, Bruce Johnson, Christian Eggar, Tommy Eckhart, Chris Martens, Jordan Strong, Zane Pittman, April Fernandez, Emma Seilstad, Caitlyn Trower, Stella Newman, Sadie Carr, Madeleine Martinez, Ashlee Jimmerson, Em Hyberger, Kellie Fredendall and Olivia Nabb.
The singers will also be joined by a percussion ensemble including Nakia Hackel, Sadie Pittman, Wolf Postier, Blayne Winkler, Bryce Winkler and Rachael Petts as well as featured guests, Otavio Avila, Riley Brown and Taylor Kinney.
This adventurous show featuring choreography and music will entertain and inspire audience members of all ages. The show will challenge guests “to not settle for anything less than who you are,” says Eckhart. “Listen to your heart, take risks, and you will end up exactly where you are supposed to be.”
Long Time Traveler is grateful to its corporate sponsor, Cornerstone Bank.
