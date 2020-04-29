YORK – Contracts for the care of the two pioneer/abandoned cemeteries in York County have been signed for another year.
This past week, York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he visited with the folks who mowed the Cashler and Zion Cemeteries last year and they all agreed to do again.
The Cashler Cemetery is just on the west side of the Seward/York County line and is on the north side of Interstate 80. Last year’s contract with Jennifer Higginbotham was renewed.
Zion Cemetery is in the area of Road B, just off Road 19, in the northeast area of the county. Brian Johnson has been mowing that cemetery for a number of years and they renewed his contract as well.
“All parties understand that the cemeteries have to be mowed, at a minimum, before Memorial Day and before Labor Day, and they will be paid $350 after each of those dates,” Bulgrin said.
“Both cemeteries looked good last year and they are doing fine jobs,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“And they are all happy to do it,” Commissioner Bulgrin added.
The Cashler Cemetery can be seen from the interstate and there is a minimum maintenance road leading to it from the north.
The Zion Cemetery is surrounded by a private cornfield and those who visit it are asked to get permission first from the owner of the land surrounding it. It is only accessible by foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.