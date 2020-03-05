UTICA — Centennial Elementary School had some after-hours fun Tuesday night, celebrating reading and family.
Area schools made Read Across America Day – a day promoting reading and literacy nationwide – an ongoing celebration. Centennial is no exception.
Tuesday’s installment of Family Fun Night had a Dr. Seuss theme, whose birthday coincides with the Read Across America’s timing. “The focus was on reading and the importance of getting eyes on print daily, reading with family and connecting with others from all of our communities,” said Ken Booth, Centennial Elementary School Principal. The pajama party brought kids and parents together to read their favorite books cuddled up with pillows and blankets. There were also crafts and a coloring table. The concession stand served free milk and cookies, and other goodies. Free books were available to take home, as well as a drawing for some extra-special books.
“Family nights like this are so much fun for my kids,” said parent Laura Pulliam. “As a parent, I love that our school values literacy and shows our children how important it is to read at school, as well as at home.”
Centennial’s Family Night is a recurring event organized by teachers, and focuses on different themes. Centennial Elementary students of all ages enjoy the special evenings. This particular night had a pizza party on the line; the class with the most students attending won a pizza party. The second grade scored the pizza party, with nearly 70% of the class attending. “As a school we had almost 80 students attend with over 100 adults joining them,” Booth said.
While every Family Night is special, this one was particularly special, Booth said. “Monday was National Read Across America Day as well as Dr. Seuss’s birthday -- so a pretty huge deal for an elementary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.