UTICA — Complete with cap and gown, music and a diploma, Centennial Public School foreign exchange students Sofia Gonzalez (Spain) and Helle Saby (Norway) had early graduations.
Gonzalez and Saby both had to depart their host homes early, heading back to their home countries in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. “I woke up one day and all of a sudden my mum told me that I have to pack and get ready, because I was going home anytime from that moment,” Gonzalez said. “I thought she was joking, I could not believe it. I went upstairs and I saw Ashley -- my host mum -- and I started crying immediately and I realized it was true.”
Centennial Public School Secondary Principal Colin Bargen, counselor Bob Fish and instrumental music teacher Joshua Harris gave the young ladies a proper Centennial send-off. “We felt bad for them missing out on a lot of spring activities like awards, athletics, prom – and graduation,” Bargen said. “They have really become a part of their school.”
“Even though it was nothing super big it was all I needed, I was a little bit less sad after that day. But it felt so weird with no graduation party after it with all of my friends, I had the chance to say goodbye to only three of them,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez’s host parents were Josh and Ashley Warren. Saby’s host parents were Jeff and Kathy Cast.
Gonzalez and Saby will be finishing their year at Centennial online, but will still miss the in-person experiences. “I was not ready to go home -- I still had to go fishing, go to a hockey game, my trip to California, prom, track and graduation,” Gonzalez said. Still, Gonzalez said, she feels connected to her adopted school. “I will miss them so much bit I still feel part of the Bronco family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.