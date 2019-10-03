UTICA — The Centennial Public School FFA chapter put on Farm Safety Day, where over 300 elementary students from Centennial Public School and St. Paul Lutheran School learned about being safe on the farm.
Many of the Centennial FFA members helped teach and lead participants throughout the afternoon. One of the topics the kids learned about was animal safety which was led by the Centennial Public School animal science class. In the rotations the kids covered safety precautions through machinery, chemicals, power lines, and fire prevention. There was a total of eight rotations, held by Bayer Crop Research, CVA-Gresham, Utica Fire Department, NPD-Seward, Farmers Coop-Dorchester, Plains Equipment-York, Baack Ag Services, J’s Jersey Dairy Farm, and animals that FFA members brought. There was also an ice cream station with the FFA boat and dock for attendees to climb into.
Farm Safety Day at Centennial Public School went over smoothly, with all of the stations being a success, said Centennial FFA advisor Holly Podliska. “When the elementary students were asked what their favorite stations were, every one of the stations was mentioned by some of the kids,” she said.
Centennial FFA thanks all the sponsors that helped support the Centennial FFA and make this day possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.