PELLA, IOWA -- Mackinzie Cole of Stromsburg, was one of more than 700 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 23.
The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Cole received Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.