GRAND ISLAND – Seventy-one students at Central Community College have been selected as Exceptional Students for 2020.
The students were selected for the outstanding ability they demonstrated in their academic program along with their collaborative, communication and leadership skills; class attendance and participation; and professionalism.
Because of COVID-19, CCC used a virtual college-wide ceremony to honor them instead of holding its usual Student Recognition and Awards Ceremony at each campus. The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.cccneb.edu/2020-exceptional-student-honorees.
They 2020 Exceptional Students from the York area are: Omar Ramirez of Clarks, business administration, Grand Island Campus; Reggie Rafert of Gresham, agricultural sciences/precision agriculture, Hastings Campus; Laci Fleming, accounting, Center (Holdrege, Lexington, Ord)/Online Student.
