GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2019 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
York area students named to the Fall Honors Lists included: Hannah Hettle of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Jake Malsbury of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Loki McGregor of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Christina Skidmore of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Lilly Cast of Beaver Crossing, President’s Honor List; Ally Miller of Gresham, President’s Honor List; Victoria Frogge of Henderson, President’s Honor List; Elias Smith of Stromsburg, President’s Honor List; Selvin Caseres of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Deneen Denny of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Donovan Egger of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Derrick McDonald of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Omar Ramirez of Clarks, Dean’s Honor List; Logan Russell of Clarks, Dean’s Honor List; Katelyn Thompson of Clarks, Dean’s Honor List; Simone Marget of Fairmont, Dean’s Honor List; Dylan Vodicka of Geneva, Dean’s Honor List; Reggie Rafert of Gresham, Dean’s Honor List; Weston Ogden of Hampton, Dean’s Honor List; Brianna Siebert of Henderson, Dean’s Honor List; Tim Crane of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Sierra Harrison of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Wyatt Jensen of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Hannah Kohl of Shelby, Dean’s Honor List; Cade Brazda of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Adrian Elgin of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Katie Nyberg of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Hannah Collins of Sutton, Dean’s Honor List; Hannah Tomes of Utica, Dean’s Honor List; Trang Huynh of York, Dean’s Honor List and Justin Loeffler of York, Dean’s Honor List.
