GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2020 spring semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Students from the York area named to the President’s Honor List include: Salvin Caseres of Aurora; Deneen Denny of Aurora; Loki McGregor of Aurora; Ally Miller of Gresham; Troy Dowling of Hampton; Tim Crane of Osceola; Sierra Harrison of Osceola; Grant Lindsley of Osceola; Mathew Silversmith of Stromsburg; Logan Majors of Sutton and Janie McKnight of York.
Students from the York area named to the Dean’s Honor List include: Joe Blattner of Aurora; Aaron Campbell of Aurora; Brian Schulze of Aurora; Lilly Cast of Beaver Crossing; Maraea Holman of Friend; Kenna Asche of Geneva; Haley Hiatt of Geneva; Dylan Vodicka of Geneva; Reggie Rafert of Gresham; Weston Ogden of Hampton; Lane Tomasek of Hordville; Connor Bartling of Osceola; Brenna Ingalls of Shelby; Cade Brazda of Stromsburg; Katie Nyberg of Stromsburg; Miranda Rosenkranz of Stromsburg; Elias Smith of Stromsburg and Trang Huynh of York.
