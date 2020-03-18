YORK – “So far, things are business as usual . . . well, I should say, business as unusual.”
Randy Obermier, chairman of the York County Commissioners, said Tuesday morning that while county offices are open and running, things are anything but normal during this time of coronavirus concern.
“We are going to remain open, the courthouse is going to stay open,” Obermier said. “We have the court system running, so the courthouse has to be open for that. And we have pretty busy times coming up with the first half of taxes due and the election. Right now, the election is still on, from what we are understanding from the state. And as I said, we have tax collections coming up.
“We are exploring a number of options – one being the installation of glass at all the counters in the courthouse,” Obermier said.
He noted that county officials have been getting quotes for such a project, “and if the numbers come in reasonably, we could have those installed by the end of the week. We need to keep our staff safe and you know, we kicked that can a few years ago and didn’t move forward. Now, if the price comes in alright and it’s not terribly high, we will likely just move forward with that.”
Obermier said as far as tax collections go, they are looking into the installation of an outdoor locked drop box where people can drop off their payments and they are encouraging taxpayers to do as much online as they can.
Another concern regarding county business is the number of staff members who have children not in school and having to stay home because of that issue. Obermier said “we are working with our employees the best we can as we want to support them while we still carry on county business.”
Also on that end, Obermier said he and Commissioner Vice-Chairman Kurt Bulgrin will be meeting with department heads this week to do planning, “just to have everyone on the same page. And we will continue to do that, going forward.”
The county board meeting on Tuesday will go on as scheduled, Obermier said, “but we will be cutting out all the fat. We will only be handling the most important and crucial agenda items that have to be dealt with now and other issues will be postponed until later. Unless something of an emergency situation comes up, we are going to keep the meeting very brief and handle only issues that have to be dealt with now.”
That, of course, is to avoid issues that might draw a large crowd – as crowds are now obviously to be avoided.
Cleaning measures have been proactive in the courthouse, Obermier said, “as we are doing our best to keep our employees and the public safe.”
Obermier said as precautions evolve and change, they will be actively communicating that information to the public.
