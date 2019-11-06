YORK — The inaugural “Let’s Connect!” luncheon, organized by the York Chamber of Commerce, drew a crowd of chamber members to the Holthus Convention Center Tuesday.
“Let’s Connect!” offered an opportunity for York Chamber members to network over lunch. It was open to all employees of York Chamber businesses.
“We saw both team members and managers,” said York Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Madonna Mogul. “We really enjoyed and appreciated visiting with all of the members in attendance; we look forward to continuing the conversation. We are always looking for new and creative ways to connect our membership.”
Tables of individuals from different businesses and organizations were mixed together to foster conversation. “I think people really enjoyed the opportunity to meet other businessmen and businesswomen,” Mogul said. Programming encouraging discussion about business-related questions helped the attendees get to know one another – and their industries. “It’s important that all of our members gain knowledge from one another,” Mogul said.
Ninety-six attended this inaugural installment; the chamber hopes to have a “Let’s Connect!” luncheon quarterly. Mogul noted that events like “Let’s Connect!” affect the entire community – not just participants. “Having that great conversation really helps reinforce community pride.”
