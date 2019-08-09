YORK – George E. Lewis of Clearlake, Calif., has changed his plea to no contest in a case where he was caught transporting 220 pounds of high grade marijuana in York County.
He changed his plea this week in York County District Court.
The case began in mid-January when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department made a routine traffic stop on Interstate 80. According to Lt. Josh Gillespie with the sheriff’s department, the deputy initiated the stop of an eastbound white Chevy Suburban for a traffic violation.
“During the course of the stop and through the conversation with the driver, suspicious activity was suspected and the deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle,” Lt. Gillespie explained. “The request to search was denied.”
A canine unit was brought to the scene and the drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, Lt. Gillespie said.
“A probable cause search was conducted and deputies found six suitcases of high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $600,000.”
Lewis and his co-defendant, John D. Coleman of Windsor, Calif., were arrested.
Lewis has pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 28.