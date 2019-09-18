YORK – Jay A. Watson, 43, of Owingsville, Ken., (also with an address in Commerce City, Colo.) has changed his plea in a case involving taking state patrol officers on a pursuit down Interstate 80 from Buffalo County to York County.
This past week, he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; an amended count of theft by receiving stolen property, with a value of $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony; and an amended count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
He was initially charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, which were amended per a plea agreement.
According to court documents, Watson was driving a motorcycle that was stolen from Colorado in Buffalo County when the pursuit began. Troopers says Watson’s speeds went over 100 mph until he turned at the York exit and proceeded to go south on Highway 81.
In the court documents, troopers say Watson allegedly veered into the northbound lanes and he eventually went through a ditch, through a fence and into a field. Court documents indicate he was injured and taken to Bryan Hospital in Lincoln. Troopers allege they found methamphetamine in his property.
The case began in October, 2016, and court hearings were scheduled in the matter, but Watson failed to return to York County and/or appear for those court dates. He absconded and a few months ago was back in York County custody.
Sentencing in the matter has been scheduled for Nov. 12.
(0) comments
