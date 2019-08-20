YORK – Big changes started at the Levitt Library on the York College campus this summer.
Thanks to a $2.25 million grant from the federal government, virtually every inch of the building will be transformed over the next five years, not just cosmetically but functionally. As students’ needs have changed, the square, brick building in the center of campus must change also. The library will morph from simply a place to find information to a collaborative learning space that offers the latest in research technology and student support services.
The name will also be modified – from Levitt Library to Levitt Academic Resource Center.
As explained earlier this summer by educators, Brenda Sikes, Leanna Hawley and Dr. Trissa Cox, “For many years, a library’s value was measured by the number of books and periodicals it contained and York’s librarians did a fabulous job meeting that standard. Today, academic value is based on quality and access. Like other libraries that have undertaken this process, we expect to see an increase in the use of physical books because students will have confidence in the quality of the resources.”
Over the course of the summer, much of the structural and some of the cosmetic work was done.
When all is completed, the main entrance will be in the northwest corner of the building and will be at ground-level, improving accessibility over the previous split-level entry. Also in the plans – a new elevator will exist. The second floor will be the location of a new writing and research lab, as well as a maker-space, with resources such as die-cut machine, laminator, 3-D printer and other equipment and tools students may need for class projects. The lower level will be the quiet zone, housing books and a computer lab/testing center. Archive materials previously located in the lower level have been relocated to Hulitt Hall.
The Title III Strengthening Institutions Program that is providing the bulk of the funds for this transformation is a highly competitive grant opportunity intended to help colleges improve and strengthen academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability. This is the second time York College has received Title III SIP grant funding in recent years. In 2009 York College was awarded $2 million to create a student success center, renovate classrooms and upgrade technology campus wide. Improvements at that time included a complete remodel of the lower level of Middlebrook Hall, transforming a 1940s era cafeteria into three technology-enhanced classrooms.
While the federal grant is extremely sizable and an unexpected blessing for York College, funding from private donors is also needed to complete the project. Title III SIP will provide $2.25 million of $2.6 million project. Those who are interested in helping York College take this next step into the future can contact Brent Magner, vice-president for advancement, at bnmagner@york.edu or call 402-363-5636.