YORK – “Changing of the guard” took place Tuesday for the York Area Chamber of Commerce as several executive committee officers and board of director members were thanked for their service and others will now step into those positions.
Don Swanson was recognized at the annual banquet and awards ceremony for his service as outgoing 2019 Chamber president.
Board members who have termed out are Blake Burgess, Kristi Pieper, Charlie Hoffman and Jill Koch.
Outgoing Ambassador Chairman is Todd Kirshenbaum.
Outgoing chairman of the York Professionals is Pepper Papineau.
They were recognized for their past service and thanked for efforts.
The 2020 Chamber President is Carrie Colburn. President elect (for the following year) is Tod Riley. First vice-president Sue Ann Romohr and second vice-president is Papineau. Board of Directors members are Walter Byrne, Mike Cloninger, Tayna Crawford, Mike Gleason, Alison Graham, Jane Jensen, Pam Johnson, Darrin Lichti, Xann Linhart, Clay Methe, Bre Ronne, Frankie Sandall and Tracy Travis. 2020 Ambassador Chairman is Sue Ann Romohr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.