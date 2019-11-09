YORK – Chris Holder was named the 2019 Chamber Ambassador Educator of the Year during this year’s York Chamber of Commerce event to honor area educators.
“Immeasurable classroom impact.”
These words were in the first sentence of a recommendation/nomination for Holder to be given this honor.
“She is a master teacher with the unique ability to build very strong relationships with a wide variety of students as well as faculty and staff members,” said the nominator – with that narrative also read by Madonna Mogul, chamber executive director, to the large crowd gathered for Friday night’s festivities and award announcement. “This teacher gets students to see the potential they have in themselves. Students regularly feel comfortable coming to this teacher for help with school or personal issues. Typically, this person is the first one a student wants to share personal successes with.
“What says immeasurable impact? Past students and athletes from 39 years ago reach out to her to share their sorrows and joys. A mentor teacher to many educators during her career, she is always willing to lend a listening ear and offer sage advice – no matter how busy,” Mogul read from nominations they received. “A trusted confidant and dependable co-worker, in addition to endless sacrifices to the district, has made her a well-respected leader throughout the entire area.”
Holder also serves as a Chamber Ambassador, is the Cornerstone Tennis Tournament director, and she is the chairman of the Windsor Tucker Scholarship Committee. She has also volunteered her time at several Adopt A Pet fundraisers and annually at the Special Olympics football tournament hosted at York High School.
She has received the Golden Apple Award for outstanding teaching in the York School District, along with winning a Nebraska Teaching Award given by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She serves the district as a leader of numerous committees, including being English Curriculum Chair. She is on the YPL Leadership Team, the YPS Crisis Team, the SCIP Team and the Faculty Advisory Board. She has helped the district by serving as interim assistant activities director.
“This outstanding educator models respect and integrity to the community, but most importantly to her students,” Mogul concluded, with Todd Kirshenbaum, chairman of the Chamber Ambassadors, presenting the award to Holder.
The York Chamber Ambassadors present this award to a local educator during a special Business After Hours event each November. This event is also a fundraiser for the Chamber’s scholarship program.
