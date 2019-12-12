EXETER – The Exeter Legion was bustling this past week as the Exeter G.F.W.C. Woman’s Club sponsored their second annual Christmas Fun for Kids event.
Doughnuts and beverages provided by Exeter and Cordova churches were served for breakfast along with rolls donated by Casey’s.
Santa’s visit was sponsored by Generations Bank.
The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA helped kids make ornaments and they also ran a station for face painting.
The kids could decorate cookies and vote for their favorite gingerbread house or play a game.
Cindy Markowski made cotton candy for the kids.
The winner of the gingerbread house decorating for the six and under age group was Kyler Oldehoeft, and six and over winner was Piper Grummons.
The kids had the option to shop in the Santa store where they paid $1 to select two gifts to give to their parents. The gifts were wrapped and all ready for the tree before the kids left the Santa store.
The Legion furnished the facilities for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.