Bible study in Fairmont
FAIRMONT -- A Bible study will be held at 1:30 p.m., at the housing authority in Fairmont on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Morning coffee and rolls in Fairmont
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Church will have Sunday morning coffee and rolls at 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 29, with the service to start at 11 a.m.
Community Lunch in Benedict
BENEDICT -- The Benedict United Methodist Church will serve a Community Lunch at the Benedict Community Center on Monday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
