St. Peter Lutheran midweek to start
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran School midweek classes for grades 5-8 will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m.
St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet
GRAFTON -- The St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet in Grafton will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at the community center from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted. There will be prizes, games and drawings as well.
Free movie night at New Heights
YORK -- You’re invited to a free movie night at New Heights Assembly on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Come see the inspirational true story of a mother’s love in the face of impossible odds. The movie Breakthrough is about a woman’s adopted son who falls through an icy Missouri lake. As he lay lifeless for close to an hour, his mother refused to give up. An inspirational, gripping movie for the whole family. Screened from 6-8 p.m. with concessions for sale. Come and bring a friend! NHA is at 1522 S. Grant Ave. in York. For more information, call 402-362-6357.
St. Peter’s to celebrate Mission Sunday
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will celebrate Mission Sunday on Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. James Carretto of the Orphan Grain Train will be the guest speaker. A carry-in dinner will follow the service.
Blood Drive at Geneva UMC
GENEVA — The American Red Cross will be in Geneva on Friday, Sept. 27, at the United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. This blood drive will be sponsored by the children of Shirley Nun who coordinated the American Red Cross bloodmobiles in the Geneva area for many years. Please consider calling for an appointment to donate at this memorial drive dedicated in her memory – 402-366-9417.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.