Valentine’s Banquet at Geneva UMC
GENEVA -- A Valentines Banquet will be held at Geneva United Methodist Church, 942 H Street, on Sunday, Feb. 16. Fellowship and Mocktails begin at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and a meal starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person and meal includes: tossed salad, baked steaks, mashed potatoes, green beans, and dessert. There will be Valentine themed baskets up for silent auction bids.
Pie-In-The-Eye and Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser
YORK -- New Life Church of Nazarene, 1028 N. Beaver Ave., is hosting a Pie-In-The-Eye and spaghetti dinner youth group fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 12 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken for the spaghetti dinner; and pastors and volunteers will take part in a special Pie-In-The-Eye event, to raise money for our youth to attend district events. Everyone is invited!
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club to meet
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet in the church basement on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Roll call will be: bring a Valentine to exchange. Nomination of officers for the 2020-21 year will be held. Beth Uden serves on the Nominating Committee. The program will consist of art, photography, crafts, music, poetry and short stories. Hostesses will be Pat Gage, Donna Thompson and Jean Priefert.
Ash Wednesday Soup Supper
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold an Ash Wednesday soup supper at 6 p.m., with worship services to follow at 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.
Ash Wednesday services in Gresham
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church will hold Ash Wednesday services at 7 p.m., on Feb. 26, with fellowship following worship.
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
