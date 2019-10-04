Clothing Giveaway at East Hill Church of Christ
YORK -- East Hill Church of Christ will hold a Clothing Giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Free clothing, shoes and bedding for adults and children will be given away.
Community Lunch in Benedict
BENEDICT -- The Benedict United Methodist Church will serve a Community Lunch at the Benedict Community Center on Monday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
LWML Soup Supper Oct. 20
YORK -- The weather is growing colder and it is time for everyone to warm up with a bowl of hot soup. The L.W.M.L. will hold its annual soup supper on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A freewill offering will be accepted and all funds will be used to support local and worldwide ministries. Mark your calendars for this evening of food and fellowship. Thrivent Financial has provided supplemental funding.
Salad luncheon
EXETER -- The 40th annual St. Stephen’s Altar Society salad luncheon and card party will be held Thursday, Oct. 24. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with serving to start at 11:30 a.m. It will be held in the parish hall in Exeter. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
First Evangelical Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat
YORK -- First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York will hold a Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host Trunk-or-Treat
YORK -- Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host their annual Trunk of Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. in their parking lot.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.