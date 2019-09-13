Congregational meeting
BENEDICT -- Zion Lutheran Church in Benedict will have a congregational meeting on Sunday, Sept. 15 following Worship Service. The Council encourages the congregation to attend this meeting.
Hearon to speak at New Heights
YORK -- Brad Hearon was cooking meth in a Kansas field when it exploded, burning over 80 percent of his body. With less than 1 percent chance to live, he recovered and now tells his story to help people overcome addiction and defeat. He will be speaking at New Heights Assembly of God on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. He will speak to the youth at 4 p.m. The community is invited to both events, at 1522 S. Grant Ave. in York.
Hearon’s message: There is life after addiction, as long as you recognize the problem.
“This is not a hopeless situation,” he said. “Even if you’ve done meth and messed up, you can get help before it’s too late.”
Christian Women’s Connection to meet
AURORA -- Christian Women’s Connection will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at Pleasant View (PVBC) located at 307 Manor Drive in Aurora. The meeting will feature “Tables of Treasures” Annual Country Fair. There will be fresh home baked treasures, personal tables and Tables of Treasures yet to come (gift certificates). You may donate to sell, come to buy, or just browse. All proceeds will go to Stonecroft as a special Christmas gift. Silent auction bidding begins at 6:30 p.m. Bring your items to Pleasant View between 2-3 p.m. Pamela Kumememmerle of Rapid City, S.D. will be the inspirational speaker for the evening. Music by Shirley Richards Schacht and Julie Bellis. A tasty dessert will be served. For reservation and cancellations please contact or call Cindy Weir at 308-249-6197 or email her at cbartonweir@gmail.com or call Deb Troester at 402-694-6277 or email her at stroester@hamilton.net.
GFWC/NFWC Woman’s Club to meet
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Chances R in York for their 12:30 p.m. meeting.
Morning coffee
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Church will have Sunday morning coffee and rolls at 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 29, with the service to start at 11 a.m.
Community Lunch planned
BENEDICT -- The Benedict United Methodist Church will serve a Community Lunch at the Benedict Community Center on Monday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.