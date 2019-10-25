St. Joe Spaghetti Feed
YORK -- Come join Msgr. Reinert win the battle against cancer! The St. Joe Spaghetti Feed “Keep the Wolves at Bay” Spaghetti Fundraiser will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at 428 N East Ave. (St. Joseph’s School). A free will donation will be taken for all you can Wolf down! Dine in or drive thru and carry-out for your den. Drool worthy desserts $1.
Coffee and rolls in Fairmont
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Church will have Sunday morning coffee and rolls on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Soup Dinner
UTICA -- St. Patrick’s annual soup dinner will be held Oct. 27 at the church hall at 170 Third Street in Utica from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat
YORK -- Show off your costume and join us for First Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Lots of activities will be happening! Create yummy s’mores, a free hot dog meal (while supplies last), festive treats and giveaways, arts and crafts. It’s sure to be a fun time!
First Presbyterian Trunk or Treat
YORK – The annual Trunk or Treat will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5 – 6 p.m. Trunk or Treating will be held in the parking lot from 5 – 5:30 p.m. followed by games and a light snack from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Please wear your Halloween costume and join us.
McCool Trunk or Treat
McCOOL – The McCool Junction United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event at the church on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat
YORK -- Trunk or Treat at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the northeast parking lot at 9th & Beaver. Kids - wear your costumes for a fun, safe, free evening of collecting treats at the cars and playing games. Children should be accompanied by an adult. No time for supper - Grab a $2 meal deal (hot dog, chips and beverage) sponsored by ELY.
Trunk or Treat in Geneva
GENEVA -- The Geneva United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on 10th Street between H and I Streets.
Election Day Soup Supper
BRADSHAW -- Bradshaw United Methodist Church will host their Annual Election Day Soup Supper on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m. Homemade chili and chicken noodle soups, sandwiches and pie will be served. A free will offering will be taken for community ministries.
LWML Soup Supper and Cookie Jar Store
YORK -- Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) will host their Annual LWML Soup Supper and Cookie Jar Store on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School Gym at 8th & Beaver Ave. in York. Homemade Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup will be served along with pies, cake, and bars for dessert. A free will offering for local missions and ministries will be taken. Some of the missions and ministries that the Emmanuel LWML has supported include Camp Luther in Schuyler; Orphan Grain Train; Mission Central – LCMS World Mission, Mapleton, Iowa; Nebraska Flood Relief for churches affected by the March 2019 floods; and supporting a LCMS seminary student. Soup for “Take-Out” can be purchased for $6/Quart. The LWML Cookie Jar Store offers you a chance to purchase holiday–themed cookies and bars to take home. The public is invited to attend.
Exeter United Methodist Women fruit and nut sale
EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women will hold their annual sale of nuts, candies and dried fruit at the Exeter Senior Center on Nov. 21, from 9-11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
Community Thanksgiving Meal in Geneva
GENEVA -- Don’t spend Thanksgiving alone. Come and enjoy food and fellowship. Individuals, couples and families are all welcome to attend a Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thanksgiving Day at the United Methodist Church – Fussell Fellowship Hall, located at 942 H Street in Geneva. Serving of turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing and rolls will begin at 12:30 p.m. Beverages and table service will be provided. Each person or family attending is asked to bring a covered dish to share. Can’t bring anything? Come anyway. Sponsored by the Fillmore County churches.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
