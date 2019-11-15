St. John’s Waco to hold Mission Sunday
WACO – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waco will host a special mission event on Sunday, Nov. 17. Worship is at 9 a.m. and Bible Class starts at 10:30 a.m.
Gary W. Thies is a Mission Development Counselor with the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. Gary lives on a farm in Western Iowa and is Director of Mission Central. He would love to share with you the news of what is really happening in missions through the LCMS.
Gary will give a presentation with pictures and artifacts direct from the mission field. He has visited over 75 counties and continues to connect weekly with over 100 LCMS missionaries around the world.
Following the 10:30 a.m. slide presentation a noon meal will be served. The public is invited to attend.
Soup supper in Polk
POLK -- High Prairie Community Church of Polk is hosting a soup supper for the community on Nov. 22, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Polk Community Hall. All are encouraged to attend this free of charge event.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club to meet
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Fairmont church at 1:30 p.m. Thought for the Day will be presented by Donna Lefler. Roll call will be answered by items in a first aid kit. The program will be presented by Dan Slocum called “Fairmont Rescue.” Those who attend are asked to bring items for the senior center shower. Hostesses will be Donna Lefler, Donna O’Brien and Donna Atmore.
Exeter United Methodist Women fruit and nut sale
EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women will hold their annual sale of nuts, candies and dried fruit at the Exeter Senior Center on Nov. 21, from 9-11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
Novemberfest at First United Methodist Church
YORK -- The First United Methodist Women will host Novemberfest at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located 7th and Nebraska Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Country Market will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and coffee and rolls will be served at 7 a.m. with a lunch of soups, sandwiches and pies being served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
‘Believe in our Future Auction’ at Emmanuel
YORK -- Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School will hold their annual “Believe in our Future Auction” supporting Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School and Little Blessings Preschool on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Holthus Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme of Masterpieces in the Making will include a silent and live auction, live artists, caricature drawings and a cake walk! Tickets may be purchased from the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran school office or at Emmanuel and Faith Lutheran church offices. Anyone wanting to make a donation for the live or silent auction can call Terri at 402.239.8771.
St. Peter LWML to meet
GRESHAM -- St. Peter LWML will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Thanksgiving Eve worship
YORK – Faith Lutheran Church will have a Thanksgiving Eve, evening worship service, and all members of the community are invited to attend. Join them on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 7 – 8 p.m. for this special worship time.
St. Peter’s Thanksgiving Day service
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold a Thanksgiving Day service on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m.
Community Thanksgiving Meal in Geneva
GENEVA -- Don’t spend Thanksgiving alone. Come and enjoy food and fellowship. Individuals, couples and families are all welcome to attend a Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thanksgiving Day at the United Methodist Church – Fussell Fellowship Hall, located at 942 H Street in Geneva. Serving of turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing and rolls will begin at 12:30 p.m. Beverages and table service will be provided. Each person or family attending is asked to bring a covered dish to share. Can’t bring anything? Come anyway. Sponsored by the Fillmore County churches.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.