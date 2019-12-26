New Year’s Eve service in Gresham
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church New Year’s Eve service will be Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m.
Moms & Tots Playtime
HENDERSON — Mom & Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack time will be held every Friday in January and February (except for Feb. 14) from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
Sunday School to resume
BENEDICT — Sunday School classes will resume on Jan. 5 at the United Methodist Church.
Final service at Zion
BENEDICT -- The Zion Lutheran Church will have its final church service on Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center. Reservations need to be made with Dawn Kush at 402-710-1451.
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday from Jan. 6 through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “ New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
United Methodist Church to hold community meal
GRESHAM -- The United Methodist Church will host a community meal on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Benedict Community Center. They will serve from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.