Benedict UMC to hold Community Lunch
BENEDICT -- A community lunch will be held in the village park on Monday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. This is being sponsored by the Benedict United Methodist Church. If the weather is bad, it will be held in the community center. Everyone is welcome.
St. Peter Lutheran midweek to start
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran School midweek classes for grades 5-8 will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m.
St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet
GRAFTON -- The St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet in Grafton will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at the community center from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted. There will be prizes, games and drawings as well.
New Heights to present the movie ‘Breakthrough’
YORK — You’re invited to a free movie night at New Heights Assembly on Wednesday, August 28. Come see the inspirational true story of a mother’s love in the face of impossible odds. The movie “Breakthrough” is about a woman’s adopted son who falls through an icy Missouri lake. As he lay lifeless for close to an hour, his mother refused to give up. An inspirational, gripping movie for the whole family. Screened from 6-8 p.m. with concessions for sale. Come and bring a friend! NHA is at 1522 S. Grant Ave. in York. For more information, call 402-362-6357.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.